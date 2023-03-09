By Rae Wee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was perched near a three-month high on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s message that interest rates would have to go higher and possibly faster to tame inflation dominated sentiment and kept the U.S. currency in bid.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- New book on Pope John Paul II stirs up heated debate in Polish politics - March 9, 2023
- Crypto lender Silvergate’s descent into voluntary liquidation - March 9, 2023
- Mango’s sales hit record as Zara’s rival expands in US, India - March 9, 2023