By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was subdued on Tuesday ahead of testimony by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, which investors will focus on for cues of the path the U.S. central bank is likely to take in tackling sticky inflation.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Dollar jumps as Powell flags higher terminal rate - March 7, 2023
- Tesla’s next generation smaller car to operate mostly autonomously-Musk - March 7, 2023
- Can the S&P 500 Bulls Still Reach 4300? - March 7, 2023