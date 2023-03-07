By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was subdued on Tuesday ahead of testimony by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, which investors will focus on for cues of the path the U.S. central bank is likely to take in tackling sticky inflation.
