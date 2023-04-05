By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar was stuck near two-month lows on Wednesday as weak economic data bolstered views that the Federal Reserve is near the end of its monetary tightening cycle.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- West African countries struggle to raise funds from regional debt market - April 5, 2023
- Malaysian mother’s joy as son gets chance of death row reprieve - April 5, 2023
- German industrial orders rise more than expected in February - April 5, 2023