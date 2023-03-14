By Rae Wee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar languished near a multi-week low on Tuesday as fears of a broader systemic crisis following the collapse of a U.S. tech-focused lender left traders speculating that the Federal Reserve could pause its aggressive rate-hiking cycle.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Volkswagen: still targeting an affordable EV by 2025 - March 14, 2023
- Russian parliament votes to censor criticism of mercenary groups - March 14, 2023
- Shares of US regional banks lick wounds after SVB-fueled rout - March 14, 2023