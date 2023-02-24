By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar held firm on Friday as investors braced for U.S. interest rates to be higher for longer, while the yen was volatile, with incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda saying it was appropriate to maintain an ultra-loose monetary
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Death toll from Brazil floods, landslides reaches 54 - February 24, 2023
- Wealthy G7 nations gearing up for new volley of sanctions on Russia - February 24, 2023
- Philippines central bank chief expects one more rate hike this year, possibly in March - February 24, 2023