By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar slid on Monday as authorities stepped in to cap the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, with investors hoping the Federal Reserve will take a less aggressive monetary path.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Italy blames surge in migration on Russia’s Wagner group - March 13, 2023
- U.S. crypto firms seek Swiss banking partners amid banking meltdown - March 13, 2023
- Russia and China threaten to create global ‘danger and disorder’, says UK’s Sunak - March 13, 2023