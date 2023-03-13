By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar slid on Monday as authorities stepped in to cap the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, with investors hoping the Federal Reserve will take a less aggressive monetary path.
