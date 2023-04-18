By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar eased on Tuesday after rallying overnight as strong U.S. economic data reinforced expectations that the Federal reserve will hike interest rates again in May, while investors awaited data from China that will highlight the extent of the recovery
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EU Parliament to cast final vote on Europe’s biggest climate policy - April 18, 2023
- Northvolt and Scania unveil battery for heavy trucks - April 18, 2023
- DAX Set for a Bullish Open on Hot China GDP Numbers - April 18, 2023