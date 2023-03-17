By Rae Wee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar slipped on Friday as risk sentiment improved after authorities and banks moved to ease stress on the financial system in major markets, taking heat off other major currencies that tumbled earlier in the week in the wake of
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Spain’s Socialists extend lead in CIS poll, trail in others - March 17, 2023
- Hungary’s ruling party to back Finland’s NATO accession in March 27 vote - March 17, 2023
- Traders keep to bets Fed will raise interest rates by 25 bps next week - March 17, 2023