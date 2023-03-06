By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar made a tentative start to the week on Monday as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and looked towards for a February jobs report that will likely influence how hawkish the U.S. central bank
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ford taps masses of vehicle data to stay ahead in commercial van market - March 6, 2023
- Shell, Chevron and Petrobras weigh Guyana oil auction bids -sources - March 6, 2023
- Dollar slips as investors await Powell testimony - March 6, 2023