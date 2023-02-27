By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was on the front foot on Monday, hovering near a seven-week peak after a slew of strong U.S. economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further and for longer.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Three killed in Turkish drone strike against YBS fighters in Iraq - February 27, 2023
- Citigroup expects $190 million of costs tied to Russia wind-down - February 27, 2023
- EU says not taking sides as Big Tech ‘fair share’ debate dominates mobile meet - February 27, 2023