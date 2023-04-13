By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after cooler-than-anticipated U.S. inflation data lifted risk sentiment and stoked expectations that the Federal Reserve will be done with its monetary tightening after hiking one last time next month.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Apple in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand – Nikkei - April 13, 2023
- Exclusive-China out of UN’s wildlife survey for pandemic controls – source - April 13, 2023
- Dollar slides as US inflation slows, tech drags on Hong Kong - April 13, 2023