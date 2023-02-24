By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar held firm on Friday as investors braced for U.S. interest rates to be higher for longer, while the yen was volatile, with incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda saying it was appropriate to maintain an ultra-loose monetary
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Malaysia’s Jan CPI rises 3.7% on-year, in line with forecast - February 23, 2023
- U.S. likely to cap level of S.Korean chips made in China- U.S. official - February 23, 2023
- Indonesia tightens security in Papua after nine killed in riot - February 23, 2023