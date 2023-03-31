By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar tracked toward a second consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, as investors see U.S. interest rates close to peaking and expect the dollar’s yield advantage is in decline.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Factbox-Canada clears Rogers-Shaw deal but with conditions - March 31, 2023
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast – US Dollar Rallies Against Yen From Crucial Level - March 31, 2023
- TSX rises as domestic economy outperforms; Rogers slides - March 31, 2023