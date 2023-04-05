By Hari Kishan BENGALURU (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar will weaken against most major currencies this year as the interest rate gap with its peers stops widening, putting the currency on the defensive after a multi-year run, according to a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists.
