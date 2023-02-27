By Helen Coster and Jack Queen (Reuters) – New filings from Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News are expected to become public Monday, as an April trial approaches in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought by the voting technology company against the U.S. cable news giant
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Dominion and Fox filings expected as defamation lawsuit heads to trial - February 27, 2023
- AMC shares up as judge sets April hearing in shareholder case - February 27, 2023
- U.S. approved 70% of export license applications from China in 2022 - February 27, 2023