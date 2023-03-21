By Jack Queen (Reuters) – Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems are set on Tuesday to ask a Delaware judge to find Fox Corp liable for defamation over airing debunked vote-rigging claims, while Fox lawyers fighting a $1.6 billion lawsuit counter that the network’s 2020 election coverage
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold’s Price Soars to Trend High Before Bearish Turn - March 21, 2023
- Dominion tells judge Fox News knew vote-rigging claims were false - March 21, 2023
- Dollar holds its breath as market awaits Fed policy decision - March 21, 2023