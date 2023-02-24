LAVAL, Quebec (Reuters) – A city bus driver, whose vehicle rammed into a daycare center in a Montreal suburb earlier this month, killing two children and injuring six others, is capable of standing trial, lawyers for both sides said on Friday.
