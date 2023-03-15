KYIV (Reuters) – An incident involving a U.S. spy drone and a Russian fighter jet is a signal that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to expand the Ukraine-Russia conflict zone, a senior Ukrainian security official said on Wednesday.
