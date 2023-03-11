AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Hundreds of Dutch farmers carrying flags and banners began gathering in The Hague on Saturday for a protest against government plans to limit nitrogen emissions, a policy they say will spell the end of many farms.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Dutch farmers and climate activists protest over government policies - March 11, 2023
- Five migrants die as boat sinks in the Aegean -Turkish coastguard - March 11, 2023
- Floods and high winds hit Mozambique as record-breaking cyclone Freddy nears - March 11, 2023