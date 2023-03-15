By Bart H. Meijer AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A farmers’ protest party looks set to shake up the political landscape in the Netherlands on Wednesday, with polls indicating it will be the big winner in provincial elections that determine the make-up of the Senate.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Adobe’s Shares Up 5% in After-Hours Trading Following Earnings Announcements - March 15, 2023
- Chile’s Boric to strengthen border security in north, expedite expulsions - March 15, 2023
- Seven Virginia sheriffs deputies arrested in death of suspect - March 15, 2023