By Charlotte Van Campenhout AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A Dutch historian found a unique 1,000-year-old medieval golden treasure, consisting of four golden ear pendants, two strips of gold leaf and 39 silver coins, the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities (Rijksmuseum van Oudheden) announced on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Italy’s Eni and CFS speed up plans for fusion energy - March 9, 2023
- Bank of America names senior Europe TMT bankers in reshuffle – memo - March 9, 2023
- EU companies can get as much in EU aid as US subsidies under looser rules - March 9, 2023