By Toby Sterling AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Bunq BV, a prominent European online banking start-up, formally filed for a banking licence with U.S. regulators on Tuesday, the company’s CEO told Reuters in an interview.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Dutch online bank Bunq applies for U.S. banking licence - April 3, 2023
- Several people hurt after trains collide in southern Netherlands – ANP news - April 3, 2023
- USD/JPY and a Run at 134 in the Hands of the US JOLTs Job Openings - April 3, 2023