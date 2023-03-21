KABUL (Reuters) – An magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck northern Afghanistan on Tuesday evening, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, causing strong shaking across the country and in the north of neighbouring Pakistan.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- French journalist Dubois returns home after Mali captivity - March 21, 2023
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits northern Afghanistan – EMSC - March 21, 2023
- Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Gains Ground As Russia Extends Production Cuts - March 21, 2023