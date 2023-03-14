By Mike Scarcella (Reuters) – E-commerce platform eBay Inc on Monday asked a U.S. judge to block a bid by Meta Platforms Inc for testimony from an eBay corporate official as the social media giant seeks rivals’ information to counter a Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit.
