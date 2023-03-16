By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers are meeting on Thursday amidst turmoil in financial markets that could force it to divert from plans for another hefty interest rate hike even though inflation remains too high.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Moldovan parliament approves law on Romanian language - March 16, 2023
- Banking rout fuels U.S. oil hedging, as investors seek to limit losses - March 16, 2023
- U.S. judge refuses to delay Voyager-Binance sale during DOJ appeals - March 16, 2023