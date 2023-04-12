WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The European Central Bank still has a “little way to go” with rate hikes but most of its work is done and now the duration of higher rates is the bigger issue, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- ECB has some hikes left but most of its work is done: Villeroy - April 12, 2023
- Discord says it is cooperating in probe of classified material breach - April 12, 2023
- ECB policymakers make case for rate hikes but differ on size - April 12, 2023