FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers are still leaning towards a half-percentage-point rate hike on Thursday, despite turmoil in the banking sector, as they expect inflation will remain too high in coming years, a source told Reuters.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Bears to Target Sub-$1.0650 on Looming ECB Meet - March 15, 2023
- Turkish house sales drop 18% year-on-year in February -stats institute - March 15, 2023
- Japan visitors show ‘robust’ recovery with 1.47 million in Feb – tourism agency - March 15, 2023