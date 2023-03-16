By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers are meeting on Thursday amidst turmoil in financial markets that could force it to divert from plans for another hefty interest rate hike even though inflation remains too high.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Analysis-German coalition bickering stalls policy at home and in Europe - March 16, 2023
- French insurer AXA outlines bond exposure to SVB and US regional banks - March 16, 2023
- UK debt agency treads careful path to sell near-record volume of bonds - March 16, 2023