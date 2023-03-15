By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers are meeting on Thursday amidst turmoil in financial markets that could force it to divert from plans for another hefty interest rate hike even though inflation remains too high.
