FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank remains ready to support euro zone banks with loans if needed, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Sunday, adding that the Swiss-brokered rescue of Credit Suisse was “instrumental” for restoring calm to the markets.
