By Aidan Lewis and Sarah El Safty CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt, one of the world’s largest wheat importers, has given notice it will withdraw at the end of June from a decades-old U.N. grains treaty, causing consternation among some other signatories to the convention.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russia imposes sanctions on 144 citizens of Baltic states - March 9, 2023
- Egypt withdraws from UN grain treaty prompting sadness and concern - March 9, 2023
- Banks tumble as SVB ignites broader fears about the sector - March 9, 2023