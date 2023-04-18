By Hyunjoo Jin and Sheila Dang SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he will launch an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that he calls “TruthGPT” to challenge the offerings from Microsoft and Google.
