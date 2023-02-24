By Joseph White and Paul Lienert DETROIT (Reuters) – Elon Musk will confront a critical challenge during Tesla’s Investor Day on March 1: Convincing investors that even though rivals are catching up, the electric-vehicle pioneer can make another leap forward to widen its lead.
