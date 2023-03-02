(Reuters) – Tesla Inc’s shares fell 6% premarket on Thursday, after Chief Executive Elon Musk and team’s four-hour presentation failed to impress investors waiting for an affordable electric vehicle and a plan with a concrete timeline.
