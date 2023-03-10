By Gabriel Araujo SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Friday boosted its net revenue forecast for 2023 as it expects supply chain disruptions to gradually ease and aircraft deliveries to increase.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain – spokesperson - March 10, 2023
- Embraer boosts net revenue forecast as deliveries set to increase in 2023 - March 10, 2023
- Investor dash for cash pumps U.S. money market funds to record high – Bofa - March 10, 2023