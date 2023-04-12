By David Carnevali and Anirban Sen NEW YORK (Reuters) – Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric is in advanced talks to acquire National Instruments Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Singapore’s Q1 GDP likely slowed, complicating central bank’s task - April 12, 2023
- Exclusive-Iran exploits quake relief mission to fly weapons to Syria -sources - April 12, 2023
- Analysis-LNG imports test EU resolve to quit Russian fossil fuel - April 12, 2023