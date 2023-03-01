ANKARA (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan indicated on Wednesday that elections will be held on May 14, sticking to his previous plan for the vote with a date just over three months after a devastating earthquake killed more than 45,000 people in Turkey.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russia’s Lavrov talks security, trade issues with Indian counterpart - March 1, 2023
- Israel arrests suspects in settler rampage described bygeneral as ‘pogrom’ - March 1, 2023
- Uniper to appoint E.ON’s UK boss as new CEO - March 1, 2023