ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan launched his AK Party’s (AKP) re-election campaign on Tuesday with a pledge to slash inflation to single digits and boost economic growth, as he seeks to extend his two decades in power in a May 14 vote.
