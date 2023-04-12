TALLINN (Reuters) – Estonia’s parliament voted on Wednesday in favour of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas staying in office following last month’s election, giving a nod to her plans to raise taxes and defence spending in the face of perceived threats from neighbour Russia.
