Technical indicators forecast how Ethereum (ETH) price could recover after Futures traders closed out contracts worth $440 million following Monday’s Spot ETF approval hoax report by Cointelegraph.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Index News: DXY Faces Headwinds with: China, Geopolitical Risk in Focus - October 18, 2023
- ETH Price Forecast: Here’s Ethereum’s Next Move after $440M Liquidations - October 18, 2023
- Silver Price Forecast – Silver Breaks Above the 200-Day EMA - October 18, 2023