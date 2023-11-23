Ethereum’s bullish trend is reinforced by a breached symmetrical triangle pattern, suggesting a strong buying position above the pivot point at $2,054.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ethereum, Litecoin and Solana Forecast: Key Price Movements and Predictions for Nov 23 - November 23, 2023
- DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: European Stocks Show Mixed Trends Amid Diverse Market Forces - November 23, 2023
- Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Robust Markets Face Global Economic Headwinds - November 23, 2023