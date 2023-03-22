ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopia’s parliament on Wednesday removed the dominant party in the Tigray region from a list of terrorist organisations, a major step toward establishing an interim regional government following the end of a two-year civil war.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ethiopia removes terrorist designation from dominant Tigray party - March 22, 2023
- ECB’s Lagarde Outlines Strategy to Bring Down Inflation. - March 22, 2023
- Bitcoin Foms a Bullish Triangle Pattern - March 22, 2023