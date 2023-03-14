By Jan Strupczewski BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union finance ministers are converging on broad principles of a reform of Europe’s fiscal rules to make them fit better with post-pandemic economic realities, but crucial details remain to be negotiated, a document showed.
