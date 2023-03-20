By Andrew Gray and Sabine Siebold BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries agreed on Monday on a plan to give 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine over the next year by digging into their own stockpiles and teaming up to buy more, officials said.
