BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday narrowed their case against Apple, saying its App Store rules that prevent developers from informing users of other purchasing options violate the bloc’s rules against unfair trading conditions.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US Supreme Court scrutinizes Biden college student debt relief - February 28, 2023
- Sweden’s economy shrank more than expected in Q4 as cost of living crisis hit - February 28, 2023
- EU antitrust regulators narrow case against Apple - February 28, 2023