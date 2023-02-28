By Foo Yun Chee BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday scrapped an investigation into potential anti-competitive practices by The Coca-Cola Co and its bottlers, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Coca-Cola Hellenic, citing insufficient ground for the case.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Microsoft adds new Bing to Windows computers in effort to roll out AI - February 28, 2023
- Stocks – More Uncertainty, Is This a Bottoming Pattern? - February 28, 2023
- Higher Mortgage Rates Weighed on Home Prices, According to S&P Case-Shiller - February 28, 2023