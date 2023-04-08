BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday condemned the escalating violence between Israel and the Palestinians, urging all parties to exercise restraint and promote calm for the ongoing religious holidays.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- North Korea conducts another underwater nuclear drone test - April 8, 2023
- China CDC urges WHO to take ‘scientific, fair’ position on COVID origins - April 8, 2023
- EU calls for restraint, calm amid Israel-Palestinian clashes - April 8, 2023