By Jan Strupczewski BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union finance ministers are converging on broad principles of a reform of Europe’s fiscal rules to make them fit better with post-pandemic economic realities, but crucial details remain to be negotiated, a document showed.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EU converges on principles of new debt rules, no deal yet on details - March 13, 2023
- Russia, Ukraine battle for Bakhmut; ICC seeks war crime arrest warrants - March 13, 2023
- New Zealand’s economy likely contracted in Q4, tightening cycle at risk - March 13, 2023